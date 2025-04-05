Oleg Shchegolev Sells 9,563 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $90,274.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,402,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,667.36. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,932 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $368,509.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 6,859 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $80,318.89.

SEMR stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

SEMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

