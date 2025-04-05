International Pte Ltd Bbrc Buys 212,500 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $3,431,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at $166,516,690.65. This trade represents a 2.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Pte Ltd Bbrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 584,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $10,792,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 85,145 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,773.15.

On Wednesday, March 12th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84.

On Monday, March 10th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 542,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,387,440.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $48.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Stories

