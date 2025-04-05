Analyzing Oklo (OKLO) and Its Rivals

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oklo to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oklo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A $11.87 million -1.96 Oklo Competitors $1,278.11 billion $598.83 million 15.66

Oklo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oklo has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo’s competitors have a beta of -1.04, indicating that their average share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

85.0% of Oklo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72% Oklo Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oklo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Oklo Competitors 1167 4947 4757 101 2.35

Oklo presently has a consensus target price of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 123.15%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oklo is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Oklo competitors beat Oklo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

