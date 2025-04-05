Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $16,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $2,074,617.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,430. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,373 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,499 over the last ninety days. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

