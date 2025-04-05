Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,987,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 109,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of VLRS opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $560.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

