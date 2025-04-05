Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Kenon Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. Kenon has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 4,233.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Kenon by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

