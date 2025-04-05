Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $101,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,594,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,200,849.60. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Gremp bought 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $81,939.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,406.37. This trade represents a 34.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,548,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,715 over the last ninety days. 28.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 6,177.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,478,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,426 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $7,880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4,160.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 924,428 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 367,634 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

