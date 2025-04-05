MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $70.13 and a 52-week high of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.15%.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.