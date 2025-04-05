Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Newmont Stock Down 8.4 %

NYSE NEM opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

