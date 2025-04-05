Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FND. Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $126.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 309,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Finally, Worldly Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

