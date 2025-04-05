Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.32. Peninsula Energy shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 165,971 shares.
Peninsula Energy Stock Down 14.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.
About Peninsula Energy
Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.
