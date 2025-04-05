TD Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

TD Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $526.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

