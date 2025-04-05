United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and traded as high as $28.22. United Utilities Group shares last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 61,539 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

United Utilities Group Trading Down 3.7 %

United Utilities Group Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

