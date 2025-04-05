WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and traded as low as $61.00. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $61.11, with a volume of 34,497 shares traded.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.