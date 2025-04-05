WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and traded as low as $61.00. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $61.11, with a volume of 34,497 shares traded.
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.76.
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.
