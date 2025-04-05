Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PATK. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.22 per share, with a total value of $862,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,920. This represents a 7.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,592,000 after buying an additional 195,138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

