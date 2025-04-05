Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orchestra BioMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,179.33% and a negative return on equity of 107.04%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBIO. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38,535 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 281.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
