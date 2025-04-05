Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

