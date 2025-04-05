Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and traded as low as $29.92. Nissan Chemical shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 159 shares traded.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 17.75%.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

