Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Hooker Furnishings Price Performance
HOFT stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.10%.
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
