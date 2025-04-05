Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

HOFT stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

