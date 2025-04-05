726,685 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 726,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.