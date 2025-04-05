Norges Bank Makes New $47.48 Million Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,716,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEPC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

