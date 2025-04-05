Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,242.50 ($16.03).
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.38) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Dunelm Group Price Performance
Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current year.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
