569,724 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 569,724 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,569,000 after acquiring an additional 93,155 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 526,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 165,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Synaptics by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 87,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. The trade was a 14.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

