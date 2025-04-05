134,871 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,529,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $193,595,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,292,000 after purchasing an additional 243,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $39,400,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $38,560,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 83,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Down 4.3 %

KAI stock opened at $304.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.51 and a 1 year high of $429.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

