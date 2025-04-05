Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 317,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Novanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Novanta by 4.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $187.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.97.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.