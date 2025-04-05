FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $51.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In other FMC news, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in FMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in FMC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC opened at $35.33 on Friday. FMC has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

