Norges Bank Takes $45.76 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 642,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

