BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

BorgWarner Stock Down 4.7 %

BWA stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. BorgWarner has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 56.3% during the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 17,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 83,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

