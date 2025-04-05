Bank of America Lowers Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $65.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 132.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

