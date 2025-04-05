HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

BiomX Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.38. BiomX has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BiomX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BiomX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

