Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

