TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives $9.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WULF shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WULF opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

