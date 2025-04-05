SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Down 14.2 %
SeaChange International stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.
About SeaChange International
