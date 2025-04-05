BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Capital set a $2.50 target price on BRC in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.15 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BRC has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $7.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of BRC by 599.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57,150 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BRC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

