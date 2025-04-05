Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.66. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Power REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

