Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Brunswick by 134.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brunswick by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth $313,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 90.53%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

