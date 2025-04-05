StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

