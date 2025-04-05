Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target at $87.50

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRUS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. The trade was a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 21.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1,334.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 101,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

KRUS stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $526.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

