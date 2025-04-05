Contrasting Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) and Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) and Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Silexion Therapeutics and Apogee Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A -249.43% Apogee Therapeutics N/A -21.81% -20.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silexion Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Silexion Therapeutics and Apogee Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Silexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 479.58%. Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $92.17, indicating a potential upside of 185.17%. Given Silexion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Silexion Therapeutics is more favorable than Apogee Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silexion Therapeutics and Apogee Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A $260,000.00 N/A N/A Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A -$83.99 million ($3.29) -9.82

Volatility & Risk

Silexion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apogee Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apogee Therapeutics beats Silexion Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

