Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$11.58 Average PT from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.69.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

TSE CG opened at C$7.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.90 and a 1-year high of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$70,901.64. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 35,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,752.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.