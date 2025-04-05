SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of SSY opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.22. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.91.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
