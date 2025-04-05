SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SSY opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.22. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.91.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

