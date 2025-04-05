Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$120.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CP. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$124.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.
In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total value of C$2,173,430.39. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
