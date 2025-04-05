Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $103.69 and a 52 week high of $236.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.41.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 149.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

