Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.22.
HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.
