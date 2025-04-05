Scotiabank Cuts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$43.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$44.50 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.57.

TSE AND opened at C$39.80 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$36.43 and a 1 year high of C$48.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

