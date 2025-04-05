StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

