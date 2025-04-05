Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.09.

TSE:LUN opened at C$9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$9.33 and a twelve month high of C$17.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58.

In related news, Director Adam Ian Lundin purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,623,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

