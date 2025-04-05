National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Anu Dhir purchased 44,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$31,680.00. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total transaction of C$162,875.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
