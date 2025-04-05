McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $630.00 to $690.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $695.46 and last traded at $694.12, with a volume of 1203109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $673.69.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of McKesson by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $633.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.91.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

