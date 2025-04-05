StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.18.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.44% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ClearSign Technologies
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.